Keith Williams to Retire from RCS After 25 Years

RCS has announced that Keith Williams will retire as Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, at the end of March. His departure marks the end of more than 25 years with RCS and over 50 years in broadcasting across Australia and New Zealand.

Williams began his career in radio with programming and on-air roles at stations in Australia and New Zealand. He joined RCS in 2001 as General Manager of RCS Australia and later advanced through multiple leadership roles. These included Managing Director, Vice President Asia Pacific, and Senior Vice President.

Williams was involved in establishing Musicpoint and introducing AirCheck (RCS Media Monitors) to Australia. These platforms support music delivery and advertising monitoring for radio broadcasters.

Williams shared, “As broadcasters transition into audio companies, RCS is evolving into a cloud-ﬁrst organization to meet these demands. While I would welcome the opportunity in this exciting era, I also look forward to retirement and spending more time with my family.”

RCS President & CEO Philippe Generali said, “Keith has always been a go-getter—a world of personality combined with relentless work ethic. Hebrought energy and creativity to every conversation, and his ability to close deals while driving innovation set a benchmark for all of us. Keith didn’t just sell products; he sold ideas and possibilities. His passion for radio andtechnology helped RCS lead the way in Asia Paciﬁc. We will miss his drive and his unique spark, but we celebrate everything he accomplished over these incredible 25 years.”