Cumulus Media Adds Financial Executive Carol Flaton to Board

Cumulus Media has appointed Carol Flaton to its Board of Directors, following the resignation of Joan Hogan Gillman after eight years. The company said the board change takes effect in reflection of an ongoing focus on financial oversight and governance.

Flaton brings deep experience in financial advisory, investment banking, and restructuring. From 2014 to 2019, she served as a Managing Director at AlixPartners. Before that, she was a Managing Director at Lazard from 2008 to 2014. Earlier in her career, Flaton spent 13 years at Citigroup and Credit Suisse First Boston, where her work focused on refinancings, capital raises, and restructuring transactions.

In addition to her corporate advisory background, Flaton serves on multiple nonprofit and municipal boards. She is a board member of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy and serves on the Board of Finance for the Town of Sharon, CT.

Flaton also serves as an independent director of QVC Group, Inc., where she is a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Cumulus Chairman Andrew Hobson said, “We are pleased to welcome Carol to our board. She brings more than three decades of experience in financial services and governance, along with a strong track record of advising companies and serving on boards across a wide range of industries. Her insight and financial acumen will further strengthen the Board as the Company continues to execute its strategy.”

“We thank Joan for her eight years of dedicated service and valuable contributions during her tenure on the Board. Her insight has strengthened the Company in ways that will endure long after her service concludes.”