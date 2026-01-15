Culture to Connection: Why Radio Matters in Communities of Color

Even while media options multiply, radio remains one of the most influential and far-reaching platforms among Black Americans. For many communities of color, radio serves as a credible source woven into daily routines at home, work, and on the road.

In our upcoming February issue, Radio Ink asked Radio’s African American Future Leaders how they believe AM/FM still holds a unique power to serve communities, particularly communities of color.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“Radio continues to hold unique power because it is local, trusted, and accessible. In many communities, particularly communities of color, radio isn’t just background noise, it’s a credible voice. As we know, it meets people where they are, in their cars, homes and workplaces and the voices on the air feel familiar, which is why our talent are so important. That relationship built over time, I believe, is something few platforms can replicate, and it’s why radio remains a vital force in the community.”

“I believe radio still holds unique power because it’s one of the last truly free and accessible platforms – no logins, subscriptions, or barriers. For communities of color, that access matters. Radio provides entertainment, education, information, and real resources without asking for anything in return. It meets people where they are, speaks in familiar voices, and reflects lived experiences. That’s what makes radio so powerful—it’s inclusive, trusted, and deeply rooted in the community it serves.”

“Radio’s biggest superpower is that it is FREE and can be live and local. Radio, when done right, is a cultivator of culture, a megaphone for pertinent information, and a meeting place for community. It’s a place for us to come together, share ideas, organize movements, uplift and help those who are struggling and in need, and so much more.”

