Urban One Launches Sweeping Report On Black Media’s Power

Urban One has released a major new research project quantifying how deeply Black culture shapes US society and consumer behavior, and what that means for advertisers, broadcasters, and media companies looking to connect with audiences.

The Cultural ROI Study: Influence to Impact – Black Culture’s Role in Brand Growth surveyed more than 3,000 consumers, including 658 Black respondents, and incorporated ethnographies, focus groups, and expert interviews. Conducted with Tapestry and Screen Engine/ASI, the study is one of the most comprehensive efforts yet to measure cultural impact.

Findings show 79% of US consumers believe Black Americans have influence, and half say Black culture is present across nearly all aspects of American life. More than 50% of respondents cited Black cultural impact in music, fashion, food, politics, sports, and beauty.

The research also highlights the commercial effect of representation. More than half of consumers said they trust brands more when Black consumers are consistently represented, a figure that rises to over 80% among Gen Z and Millennials. Younger audiences also reported that they personally benefit when Black culture is reflected in media and marketing, rewarding authentic representation with loyalty and advocacy.

The report notes that trends originating in Black communities often become mainstream, shaping broader markets from music and fashion to food and lifestyle. It warns that brands that fail to authentically engage Black consumers risk lost growth opportunities and credibility.

This builds on prior findings from numerous broadcast and research groups, proving the deep, intrinsic connection of Black audiences to traditional radio in the US.

Katz Radio Group found AM/FM reaches 79% of Black adults weekly, ahead of television at 77%. Listening is strong across age groups, from 73% among 18-34-year-olds to 82% for ages 35-64. On average, Black listeners spend 11 hours and 17 minutes per week with radio, which is 22 minutes more than the national average.

Urban One Head of Branded Entertainment & Integrated Marketing Jeff Meza said, “Cultural ROI is the vehicle for us at Urban One to further our mission to help educate the industry and brand partners alike on the importance that intentions must be rooted in strategy, and this new economy requires development of total market plans that are inclusive and representative of authentic experiences.”

Urban One VP, Television and Digital Research Audrey Cochran added, “I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to quantify the undeniable impact that Black consumers have on U.S. culture. This study not only demonstrates their impact and influence on broader consumer behavior but also underscores the value of authentically connecting with this segment – and the business risks of failing to do so.”