Nueva Network Partners With Brilla Media; To Open Miami Office

Nueva Network has formed an alliance with Brilla Media, combining Nueva’s multi-platform audio network with Brilla’s digital storytelling assets, as the Hispanic-focused broadcast group plans to open a Miami office to expand service in the Southeast.

In accordance with the partnership, Nueva named Alex Hernández as EVP of Enterprise Sales and Brand Partnerships. Hernández, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at Brilla Media, will oversee Nueva Network’s enterprise sales strategy and brand partnerships, reporting to President of Network Sales Jose Mateo.

He will manage offerings that include terrestrial and digital audio, sports, entertainment news, and Brilla Media’s Minivelas, Nuestros Stories, Vibra Stream, digital assets, and programmatic solutions.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose Villafañe said, “Our alliance with Brilla represents the perfect marriage of audio’s trusted voices with digital innovation. We are creating turnkey solutions that honor Latino storytelling traditions while embracing the future of media consumption. With Alex’s appointment, Nueva becomes the largest independently owned sales and marketing organization, allowing us to expand our representation of other audio groups, digital platforms, and content creators.”

Brilla Media Ventures Chairwoman Angela Sustaita-Ruiz added, “Today’s announcement is just the beginning of a wide-ranging partnership. Together with Nueva, we will deliver bigger distribution, deeper client service, and new innovations that will redefine how brands connect with U.S. Hispanic audiences.”