Katz: Radio Reaches More Black Consumers Than Television

Katz Radio Group is expanding on its recent findings about Black Americans’ relationship with traditional radio. Since AM/FM remains the most trusted and influential medium for Black adults, radio provides a crucial in-road to $2.1 trillion in buying power by 2026.

The newly published The Importance of the Black American Consumer 2025 by Katz Multicultural highlights the continued dominance of AM/FM among Black adults, reaching 79% weekly. While digital media grows, traditional radio remains a leading platform, surpassing television, which reaches 77% of Black consumers.

Radio listenership stands at 73% among Black adults aged 18-34, rising to 80% among those aged 25-54 and peaking at 82% for ages 35-64. Black listeners also spend an average of 11 hours and 17 minutes per week with AM/FM, exceeding the national average by 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, Black buying power has surged 71% since 2010, and Black consumers are more likely to support brands that invest in their communities – a core tenet of radio. This certainly plays a factor in why Katz found that the demographic is twice as likely to try a brand’s product advertised on local radio.

Trust in advertising plays a key role in purchasing decisions, with 60% of Black consumers believing brands that advertise are of higher quality. Diversity in advertising also matters, with 26% stating that culturally inclusive messaging is essential for a brand’s relevance. Additionally, Black consumers are twice as likely as the general population to respond positively to media featuring celebrities who share their ethnic background.

Urban Adult Contemporary and Urban Contemporary formats lead in listenership, particularly during morning and afternoon drive-time, while talk radio and community-focused programming remain trusted sources for news and discussion. Beyond entertainment, Black radio mobilizes communities, influences cultural movements, and drives consumer behavior.

As local radio personalities develop strong relationships with listeners, AM/FM offers cultural authenticity, high trust levels, and consistent brand exposure for advertisers. The full Katz Multicultural study can be found here.