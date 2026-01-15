SBS, Prisa Media, Caracol Radio Launch US Audio Partnership

Spanish Broadcasting System, Prisa Media, and Caracol Radio have formed a comprehensive partnership to develop and distribute global Spanish-language audio services across the United States. The collaboration targets the expanding $4 trillion US Hispanic market through broadcast, streaming, and on-demand content nationwide.

The collaboration began its US operations with the launch of Caracol Radio America’s 24/7 schedule of news, sports, and music programming from personalities from around the Spanish-speaking world in South Florida. The platform debuted on Miami’s WRAZ 106.3 and through live and on-demand streaming on SBS’s LaMusica app.

SBS Chairman Raúl Alarcón said, “In order to succeed in today’s world of competitive media, a winning alliance requires the participation of partners with the expertise to efficiently showcase an unending flow of “unskippable’ content that will captivate audiences and marketers alike. This consortium fills that requirement – and SBS enthusiastically looks forward to joining forces with Prisa, a global powerhouse in audio, and Caracol, Colombia’s premier radio network, in forging a bold and transformative media platform in the United States – and beyond.”

Prisa Media Vice Chairwoman and CEO Pilar Gil said, “Prisa and SBS share a historical radio legacy as well as an unwavering commitment to the future of audio/digital entertainment for an audience of over 600 million people that make Spanish the second-most-spoken language on Earth. The partners are thus uniquely positioned to capitalize on this unprecedented growth opportunity – which can only increase over time in lockstep with the proliferation of Hispanic audiences throughout America and, indeed, the world.”

Prisa America CEO Felipe Cabrales said, “This compelling partnership pairs Prisa’s global Spanish-language leadership with SBS’s preeminence in US Hispanic audio. Together, our companies will accelerate content innovation, deepen advertiser solutions, and expand the digital distribution of the world’s most dynamic Spanish-language content.”