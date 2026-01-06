BSW’s Schwieger Retires, CEO Bryan Seeley Assumes Ownership

Broadcast Supply Worldwide Founder Tim Schwieger is retiring after 44 years, transferring ownership of the company to President and CEO Bryan Seeley. The transition marks the completion of a long-planned leadership handoff that began early last year when Seeley was elevated to the CEO role, and Schwieger moved to Board Chair.

Founded in 1979, BSW has become one of the broadcast industry’s largest equipment and technology suppliers, serving radio, television, and digital audio clients worldwide. The company remains headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Seeley joined BSW in 2012 and has played a key role in the company’s modernization and growth. Under his leadership, BSW has launched a new website, introduced the Advantage Club Business Portal, and implemented a next-generation POS system that increased operational efficiency and strengthened the company’s market position. He is also credited with expanding BSW’s product portfolio and industry reach.

Schwieger said, “This transition ensures continuity for our customers and staff. Bryan understands our core values, our clients, and our commitment to exceptional service.” He added that operations, staff, and services will continue without interruption.

Seeley stated, “It’s truly an honor to carry forward the legacy that Tim has built over the past 44 years. BSW’s clients and employees can expect the same dedication, integrity, and rigorous commitment to flexibility they’ve always known, along with a continued focus on growth and innovation.”