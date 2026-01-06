iHeartMedia Miami Extends Paul Castronovo Morning Show

iHeartMedia Miami has announced a new multi-year agreement with morning host Paul Castronovo at Big 105.9 (WBGG). Castronovo has hosted morning shows for multiple South Florida stations before landing on Big 105.9 as his home for nearly 25 years.

Before joining Big 105.9, Castronovo hosted mornings on stations including WSHE and WZTA. He has worked in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market for over 40 years.

iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale Market President Shari Gonzalez said, “Paul brings a distinctive mix of personality and an authentic community connection that truly resonates with his loyal listeners and advertisers. We’re thrilled to have Paul continue his incredible radio run in Miami and keep his iconic morning show on Big 105.9 for years to come.”

Castronovo shared, “iHeart just signed me on for another five years. Either they really love me – or they lost a bet. Honestly, I’ve got the best job in South Florida. Every morning, I get to laugh with my friends—and they actually pay me for it! This new deal will mark 47 years of doing radio in South Florida and that’s just wild.”