FM99 Grants Christmas Wishes for 20 Families in Hampton Roads

Saga Communications’ Hampton Roads Media Group FM99 (WNOR) granted the Christmas wishes of 20 families in the Virginia Beach area this past holiday season, helping with travel expenses, medical-related challenges, and household necessities for those in need.

WNOR’s 37th annual Christmas Wish campaign provided financial assistance based on letters submitted by family members, friends, and recipients describing personal hardships. Fundraising for Christmas Wish occurred throughout the year through station-sponsored events, including golf tournaments, restaurant partnerships, concerts, and other fundraisers.

Saga Communications’ Hampton Roads Media Group General Manager Carol Commander said, “Music connects us, and so does generosity. Thanks to the incredible support of our listeners and sponsors, many families were helped this holiday season. Proud to give back to the community we love!”

