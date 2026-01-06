Chattanooga’s KZ106 Loops In Loper To Fill ‘Big Show’ Shoes

Cumulus Media’s KZ106 (WSKZ) in Chattanooga has found its successor to The John Boy and Billy Big Show. Veteran Rock talent Jeremy Loper will take over mornings beginning January 12 with the debut of The Loper Show, airing weekdays on the heritage station.

Loper most recently hosted mornings at 105.9 The Rock (WNRQ) in Nashville and spent 12 years leading mornings at 99.7 The Blitz (WRKZ) in Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to the on-air broadcast, The Loper Show will be produced as a podcast and video series featuring interviews and discussions focused on music and culture. The new morning program follows the December 31 retirement of The John Boy and Billy Big Show, which had been a longtime staple of KZ106’s lineup.

Cumulus Chattanooga Operations Manager and KZ106 Program Director Scott Chase said, “The last time we made a change in the morning show was 29 years ago, when Kelly McCoy and I moved to afternoons and brought on John Boy and Billy. We wish the guys a very happy retirement and anticipate a warm Chattanooga welcome for Jeremy. He is obviously very talented and is also a great guy whom we are lucky to have on the K106 team.”

Loper shared, “Chattanooga is Rock ’n’ Roll, and KZ106 is one of the most respected Rock brands in the country. This station has history, attitude, and loyalty — everything that makes great radio matter. I’m fired up to wake this city up and be part of something legendary. Let’s go!”