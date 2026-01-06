Radio’s Season of Giving Nears $30M, Poised for Record Finish

Radio’s generosity keeps growing. As the final week of reporting begins, Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally has hit $29.8 million, officially surpassing last year’s $28.84 million total and setting up a potential late surge toward a new all-time record for holiday giving.

This week’s lift came from a series of high-impact community campaigns. In Georgia, Cox Media Group’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB) raised more than $1 million through Clark’s Christmas Kids, fulfilling wish lists for 9,327 children in foster care. The drive extended well beyond cash contributions, collecting toys, clothing, and essentials through statewide partnerships.

St. Jude Radiothons continued to anchor the season’s national total. Max Media of Hampton Roads’ 97.3 The Eagle (WGH) raised $202,836 through its annual event, including new monthly “Partners in Hope” commitments that will continue to fund care and research into 2026.

Local impact campaigns also drove this week’s momentum. James River Broadcasting and its DRG Media Group stations combined $115,318 in healthcare donations with food and essentials collections across South Dakota. Along the Gulf Coast, Cumulus Media’s 97.5 WABD gathered more than 2,000 toys during Mojo Wilson’s Stuff a Bus, while Cox Media Group’s B98.5 in Atlanta provided gifts and household necessities to ten families through Tad, Drex & Kara’s Merry Little Christmas.

With the 2025 total within striking distance of radio’s all-time high of $31.2 million set in 2019, stations have until Sunday night to submit their final 2025 cash and non-cash totals to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

