Jimena Aguilar Joins Nueva Network’s Syndication Roster

Nueva Network has expanded its talent lineup with the addition of Jimena Aguilar and her syndicated program, Jimena Aguilar en Vivo. Aguilar joins Nueva with more than a decade of broadcast experience across Mexico, Europe, and the United States.

With the new distribution deal, Jimena Aguilar en Vivo will add seven Latino Media Network affiliates in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, and Fresno. The show is already heard in more than 50 markets and reaches 65% of US Hispanic audiences.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO José Villafane said, “Jimena represents everything that is essential to the future of audio: credibility, authenticity, and connection. Her voice is powerful, her audience loyalty is exceptional, and her influence is undeniable. We are thrilled to welcome her to our elite lineup of exclusive talent and offer our partners another premium, high-impact option to elevate their brand storytelling.”

Aguilar said, “I am honored to join Nueva Network, a company leading in the market in audio and that has tremendous growth, and I am excited for this next chapter in my career. Connecting with audiences has always been my passion, and partnering with a company that values quality, culture, and innovation makes this opportunity truly special. I can’t wait to bring fresh, empowering content to listeners across the country.”