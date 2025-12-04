Alternative? Connoisseur Has An App For That In San Antonio

Connoisseur Media has brought alternative radio back to San Antonio with the relaunch of 103.3 The App (KTFM-HD2). The station, broadcasting from the Tower of the Americas, was originally heard in the market from 2015 until 2017, when it flipped to Classic Hip-Hop.

DJ Mighty Iris, who is making a return to local radio as afternoon host, shared, “I’m honestly still in shock and honored that I will soon be able to return to the S.A. airwaves and be part of someone’s drive home. We all love this station because it’s different. Alternative music has so many sounds and offshoots, it doesn’t fit into one box. You can hear anything from The Strokes to The Clash to R.E.M. Alternative music is timeless, and I’m beyond excited to reunite with 103.3 The APP!”

Program Director Greg Martin said, “San Antonio has always been a rock town, but there has been a void in this city for this body of music. 103.3 The APP was received with great praise when it debuted nearly a decade ago, and the excitement is absolutely here again for this second run.”

Vice President of Programming Keith Dakin said, “With the launch of 101.5 The Fridge in Dayton, the reimaging of 106.3 The Core in Saginaw, our heritage ALT properties in Columbia and Louisville, and now 103.3 The APP in San Antonio, Connoisseur Media is making a strong commitment to the health and future of alternative music. With an unbelievable catalog of songs plus the excitement around current artists…it is a great time to be in the alt business.”