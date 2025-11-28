Tanner Chambers Exits K99 Morning Show In Colorado

K99 (KUAD) morning co-host Tanner Chambers has departed from Townsquare Media’s Northern Colorado station after nearly three years. Chambers joined K99 in 2023 after four years in California, where he co-hosted Amber and Tanner in the Morning on Santa Rosa’s Froggy 92.9 (KFGY).

During his time at K99, Chambers and his team earned Morning Show of the Year honors from the Colorado Broadcasters Association. He was also celebrated as one of Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under Superstars.

A successor has yet to be named.

Reflecting on the move, Chambers said he and his now-fiancée, “packed our life up and didn’t really know what to expect, but we fell in love with Northern Colorado, the people, amazing co-workers, and life in the Centennial State.”

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to live in a few amazing places and I feel incredibly grateful to have called Colorado home for a short time,” adding his time at K99 was filled with “experiences I’ll cherish forever.”