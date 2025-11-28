Benztown Volunteers Feed 40 at LA Area Homeless Shelter

Benztown team members spent a day volunteering at Ascencia in Glendale, CA, providing and serving lunch to residents who receive housing and support services through the nonprofit and staff as part of the organization’s Guest Chef program.

Ascencia serves more than 1,200 people in need across Glendale, West Hollywood, Northeast Los Angeles, and East Hollywood each year. Its Glendale interim housing shelter accommodates up to 300 residents each year, and the agency manages 242 units of permanent supportive housing, with 97% of clients remaining housed for at least a year after placement.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.