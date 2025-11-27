For The 16th Year, Steve Harvey Show Doles Out 1000s of Turkeys

Steve Harvey Turkey Give
iHeartMedia Baton Rouge’s 104.1 The Vibe weekday personality Miss Monique (right) participates in the Turkey Give in partnership with Constable Terrica Williams (left)

For the 16th consecutive year, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Premiere Networks are helping families in need celebrate Thanksgiving with the Annual Turkey Give. More than 7,000 turkeys have been distributed to show affiliates from New York City to Baton Rouge.

Since the Turkey Give launched in 2009, the show has provided more than 120,000 turkeys to families nationwide.

Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host Shirley Strawberry said, “We are happy to do this for the Steve Harvey Nation every year, and we want to shout out all the markets participating this year. Thank you all for your help in getting the turkeys distributed in your communities!”

