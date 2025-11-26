NRG Media Exits Central Nebraska With Sale to Usher

NRG Media has reached an agreement to sell six Central Nebraska radio stations to locally owned Usher Media. The deal includes KGFW-AM, KQKY, KRNY, and one FM translator in Kearney; KROR in Hastings; and KSYZ in Grand Island.

Kalil & Co. served as the exclusive broker for the deal. No purchase price was listed for the transaction, which is pending FCC approval. NRG Media, based in Iowa and led by CEO Mary Quass, owns more than 30 radio stations across Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Quass commented, “We’re pleased to announce the sale of our 6 radio stations in Central Nebraska to Usher Media LLC, a respected local broadcaster. It’s been a privilege to serve this community with an exceptional team whose passion and commitment have made these stations a vital voice…We are confident that Usher Media will build on that foundation and continue to serve listeners, advertisers, and the community with excellence.”

Usher Media head Alan Usher added, “As a locally owned and operated organization, raised in the Tri-Cities, this strategic move underscores our commitment to expanding our media presence while staying deeply connected to our roots. We are committed to being a community leader, championing local projects, and driving community growth. We look forward to providing comprehensive local news, weather, and sports coverage while fostering a vibrant and thriving community for all.”