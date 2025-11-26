Cumulus and Nielsen Set the Stage for Antitrust Court Battle

What Cumulus Media calls “a critical inflection point…for the broadcast radio industry as a whole,” Nielsen calls “hyperbolic and baseless,” as the two prepare to square off in federal court over the measurement giant’s Network Policy and the economics of ratings access.

At the center of the case is what Cumulus calls Nielsen’s “Tying Policy,” which the broadcaster says prohibits its Westwood One network from purchasing the Nationwide product unless every Cumulus-owned station subscribes to local Nielsen ratings. The company argues that without Nationwide data, Westwood One cannot credibly sell national advertising inventory, yet the required local bundle is financially unattainable.

Cumulus has asked a federal court to block what it characterizes as a coercive ratings-sales policy by Nielsen, arguing that the measurement giant is leveraging its monopoly over national radio ratings to force broadcasters into purchasing local ratings services they neither want nor can afford.

In a heavily redacted pre-hearing brief submitted to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Cumulus frames the conflict not as a simple contract disagreement, but as an existential threat to its Westwood One network and to emerging competition in local ratings measurement.

Cumulus positions the dispute within a broader industry context, stating: “For years, Nielsen has had a monopoly over local and national radio ratings data. A small competitor, Eastlan, has tried to gain traction in certain local geographies, but Nielsen has thwarted any significant competitive threat to its lucrative local radio ratings business.”

The brief describes a summer 2025 negotiation in which Nielsen, facing the threat of litigation, offered to sell Nationwide on a standalone basis at what Cumulus characterizes as “almost ten times” the current rate, though specific pricing remains redacted.

While much of the financial detail is obscured, Cumulus paints a stark picture of its own economic position. The company notes that its stock trades around 10 cents, its market capitalization stands at approximately $1.75 million, and its debt is nearly 500 times its market cap. The filing asserts that Cumulus has reduced staffing, though by how much remains redacted.

The implication is direct: forcing the company to maintain full local Nielsen coverage would push it past a critical financial threshold.

The brief’s most pointed allegations emerge from communications with Nielsen executives. In a call described in the filing, Nielsen Audio head Rich Tunkel reportedly acknowledged that Nielsen was tying the two products together and warned that alternative national datasets would have “holes,” be “Swiss cheese,” and would not be “useful.”

Cumulus also references internal Nielsen slide decks outlining the revenue stakes of protecting the local ratings business, though the specifics of those directives are redacted. Other broadcasters submitted declarations stating that Nielsen’s policies “are designed to coerce them,” with one noting that the policy prevents the use of Eastlan where Nielsen’s pricing “makes no business sense.”

The filing argues that the policy affects not just Cumulus but the broader industry’s ability to embrace competition. It notes that Cumulus stations provide critical local news and emergency updates, warning that certain operations could be affected if ratings costs remain fixed, though the specific stations and services at risk are not disclosed.

In a pre-hearing brief of its own, Nielsen counters that the policy “affects only twelve of Nielsen’s clients” and “does not apply to, and has no impact on, any of the thousands of local radio stations around the country that are not affiliated with a nationwide broadcast entity.”

Nielsen forcefully disputes Cumulus’s characterization, arguing that the request for a preliminary injunction “should be denied because there is no emergency and there is no threat of irreparable harm.” The company frames the case as “a contract dispute about money” and describes Cumulus’s financial distress claims as “hyperbolic and baseless.”

Pointing to Cumulus’s Q3 earnings call two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, Nielsen quotes CEO Mary Berner’s statement that the company “remain[s] confident in our ability to position the Company for long-term success.” Nielsen notes that Cumulus’s third-quarter earnings report revealed $90.4 million in cash, $180 million in third-quarter profits, and only $23.9 million in debt due next year.

“Those claims are hyperbolic and baseless,” Nielsen asserts. “Nothing in the Complaint, its declarations, Cumulus’s SEC filings and public disclosures, or the discovery record supports Cumulus counsel’s hyperbolic assertions to the Court.”

Nielsen also disputes that its policy restricts competition, citing Eastlan Ratings’ growth and recent expansion into three new Top 100 markets. “Not surprisingly, the Complaint contains no factual allegations showing that Eastlan or any other competitor is foreclosed from any market,” the company argues.

Nielsen maintains that any harm Cumulus might suffer is self-imposed and financial in nature, making it compensable through monetary damages rather than injunctive relief. The company dismisses as “extravagant” Cumulus’s claim that advertisers would abandon Westwood One without Nielsen data.

In closing, Nielsen warns that granting Cumulus’s injunction would establish a dangerous precedent. “If the Court grants Cumulus’s request to re-write its contract, there is nothing stopping other Nielsen clients from judicial intervention to resolve their contract disputes,” the filing states.

The hearing on Cumulus’s motion for preliminary injunction is scheduled for December 8, before Judge Jennifer Van Epps.