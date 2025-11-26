AM and FM Commercial Totals Dip Again in FCC’s Delayed Report

Delayed by the government shutdown that halted most federal reporting, the FCC broadcast totals for Q3 2025 show slight growth, but continue to trace a clear divide between declining AM and commercial FM and a fast-growing noncommercial sector.

Overall, the Commission now reports 15,667 total AM and FM stations, a quarterly increase of 16 and a year-over-year gain of 272, or 1.7%.

As of September 30, the FCC reports 4,343 licensed AM stations, down 17 from June and 57 from the same period last year, representing a 1.3% annual decline. The figure continues the ongoing contraction of AM service, with facilities surrendering licenses amid economic and technical challenges.

FM commercial stations now total 6,594, a quarterly loss of eight and a year-over-year decline of 24, or 0.36%. The number marks a fourth consecutive quarter of contraction for full-power commercial FM, reflecting slow sales activity and a limited pipeline of new entrants.

FM educational stations, by contrast, continued their steady rise, reaching 4,730 — up 41 since June and 353 since Q3 2024. That 8.1% year-over-year increase again makes noncommercial FM the only segment showing sustained growth, driven primarily by faith-based networks expanding their footprints.

FM translators and boosters dipped slightly to 8,871, a loss of nine since the last quarter and 23 fewer than a year ago, despite expanded allowance in localized signal coverage and geotargeting. Low-power FM stations rose modestly to 1,985, gaining eight since June and 18 year-over-year; a 0.9% increase.