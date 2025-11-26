A Moment of Thanksgiving Gratitude From Radio Ink

As the holiday season begins, we at Radio Ink want to pause and reflect on a year of validation. While critics have spent years predicting radio’s demise, 2025 proved what we’ve known all along: AM/FM remains a trusted, beloved voice for all Americans.

We’re thankful for the broadcasters who answered the call when Los Angeles burned in January. As cell towers failed and the city turned to over-the-air radio for lifesaving information, you delivered on-the-ground reporting with compassion and a helpful attitude that reminded the nation why broadcast radio isn’t just relevant – it’s essential.

We’re thankful that the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act appears to finally be headed for its moment in Washington. Despite automakers trying to strip AM/FM from dashboards, Americans have spoken clearly: they want their radio.

We’re thankful for the newsrooms defending the First Amendment against threats from within our own government. In an era when press freedom needs champions, journalists are leading that fight.

We’re thankful for an FCC finally ready to loosen outdated regulations and let broadcasters compete with Big Tech with both arms untied.

We’re thankful for the sales teams bringing digital dollars into legacy broadcasting and funneling those resources back into the on-air product. You’re building the future while honoring radio’s core strengths.

We’re thankful for the Main Street broadcast operators finding new inroads to success, proving that local ownership and community service aren’t just noble ideals – they’re good business.

We’re thankful that this holiday season, radio is raising millions each week for local and regional causes.

And as another record-breaking midterm election approaches, we’re grateful for the windfall of revenue headed to more stations than ever.

As for Radio Ink, we’ve had another year of continued growth and purpose. We’re grateful for your trust as we’ve maintained our fiercely independent daily coverage of this industry.

This year brought us together at the Hispanic Radio Conference in June, where we celebrated the unignorable US Latino audience, and at Forecast 2026 just days ago, where the industry showed more optimism and resilience than we’ve seen in years. Both events will return in 2026, and Hispanic Radio Conference will debut in a gorgeous new location just in time for the World Cup.

From Radio Ink‘s management, editorial staff, contributors, directors, and advertising consultants: thank you for engaging with our daily headlines, exploring our print issues, and being part of the conversations that keep radio strong and dynamic.

Radio was built for times like these. Thank you for proving it every single day.

We’ll be taking Thanksgiving off, with abbreviated headlines on Friday. The Radio Wrap will arrive in your inbox as usual on Sunday, and we’ll return with full coverage on Monday, December 1.