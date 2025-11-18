Connoisseur Media Tunes Up Portland Programming Team

After naming Mark Handwerger as Market Manager of the former Alpha Media flagship cluster in October, Connoisseur Media is making more leadership changes across its Portland stations, including positions at KXL, KINK, Live 95.5, and 98.7 The Bull.

Grant McHill has been promoted to Program Director for NewsRadio 101.1 FM KXL. McHill previously served as News Director and has been with the station for ten years. At 98.7 The Bull, midday host Jamie Tanchyk will expand his role to include Music Director responsibilities. Cluster Operations Manager Ross MacLeod will add Program Director duties for 101.9 KINK.

Connoisseur has also hired Kendall Stewart as Assistant Program Director for 101.9 KINK and Live 95.5, where she will additionally host middays on Live 95.5. Stewart most recently held the same title at The Current in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

McHill said, “As someone who has worked at KXL for a decade, I appreciate and understand the station’s importance to the community and its potential for growth in Portland and beyond. I am thrilled, honored, and thankful for this opportunity. A huge thank you to Jeff Warshaw, Keith Dakin, Mark Handwerger, and Ross MacLeod for their confidence in me.”

Stewart added, “I’m beyond thrilled to join the Connoisseur Media family and be part of the creative energy behind KINK and Live 95.5! I can’t wait to dive in and be part of the radio magic happening every day at these amazing stations. Portland, let’s go!”

MacLeod remarked, “These moves today will ensure our Portland stations are stronger than ever. I’m excited to be part of these teams.”