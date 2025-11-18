Hope Media Group Makes Strategic Moves On Digital Team

Christian radio operator Hope Media Group has announced dual promotions and hires across its digital division. Moises Vergara and Rebecca Malonson have been raised to Manager of Video and Manager of Social Media, respectively.

Joining the organization are two new team members. Jason Nabb has been named Director of Digital Strategy, based in Houston, where he will lead digital platforms, strategy, and content development. Nabb previously served at Back to the Bible, where he contributed to digital discipleship initiatives.

In Franklin, TN, Andy Evinger joins as Senior Video Creator. Evinger has produced video content for artists including Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and most recently served on the video teams at K-LOVE and Air1.

Hope Media Group Senior Vice President of Digital Shawn Farrington said, “It’s always encouraging to see team members who exercise leadership qualities without a title. I have full confidence in their abilities and look forward to seeing how God uses them in these expanded roles.”

Farrington added, “These talented individuals bring passion, creativity, and experience that will continue to elevate how Hope Media Group connects with audiences in meaningful ways. We’re thrilled to see how their leadership and gifts will strengthen our digital impact and bring our audiences closer to Jesus.”