Zac Coughlin To Join SiriusXM as New CFO In 2026

SiriusXM will ring in the new year with a new Chief Financial Officer as the satellite broadcaster finds a successor for Tom Barry. Zac Coughlin brings experience as Group CFO and Chief Operating Officer at LVMH subsidiary DFS and CFO of Nike’s Converse division.

He joins SiriusXM from PVH Corp., where he served as CFO overseeing global financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, tax, audit, real estate, and facilities. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade in finance roles at Ford Motor Company, hinting at SiriusXM’s refreshed priorities in the in-car space.

Barry has been with SiriusXM since 2009. As Senior Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, he oversaw the post-merger integration of Sirius and XM, acquisitions including Pandora and the Connected Vehicle Business, and key digital and cost optimization initiatives. He was promoted to CFO in 2023.

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said, “Zac brings significant experience as a financial leader at public companies and a proven track record of driving sustainable, profitable growth – making him an ideal leader for our finance organization as we advance our renewed strategic focus in a complex and dynamic market environment. Zac’s perspective and expertise from his decades of experience at global iconic brands will be instrumental in our efforts to maintain a strong balance sheet, drive margins, and optimize our cash flows.”

Coughlin commented, “I am honored to be joining the team. SiriusXM is a powerhouse, built around its live and curated programming, diverse talent, and expanding portfolio of must-listen podcasts. There is a tremendous opportunity ahead for the business. I am eager to dive in and partner with Jennifer and the rest of the executive team to execute on the capital allocation priorities that are key to the Company’s strategic focus and help guide SiriusXM through the next phase of its transformation.”

Barry added, “Looking back on my career at SiriusXM, I am incredibly proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished together. I’ll always be a loyal listener and look forward to seeing what’s next for SiriusXM. I have every confidence that the Company is on the right path for long-term success.”