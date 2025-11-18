WLBQ Radiothon Raises $19,500 for Southern Kentucky Mission

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, Beech Tree Publishing’s WLBQ-AM surpassed its goal for the 14th Annual Radiothon for the Morgantown Mission, collecting pledges to fill 650 holiday food baskets for Southern Kentucky families in need.

Organizers set out to fund 600 baskets but exceeded expectations as donations continued through the weekend, bringing the total to $19,500. Each basket will provide a complete holiday meal, including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, bread, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

WLBQ’s Diane Dyer told Beech Tree News, “We want to say thank you to everyone who made the radiothon a success. We are blessed and humbled to be a small part of such a caring and generous community.”

