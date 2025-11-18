Kentucky Radio Loses Host, Local Music Advocate Chris Bratcher

South Central Kentucky is mourning the sudden loss of longtime air talent and community voice Chris Bratcher, who passed away earlier this week. Bratcher was the Midday Host on Seven Mountains Media’s 105.3 The Goat (WPTQ) in Bowling Green, formerly 105.3 The Point.

Over his nearly three-decade career, Bratcher became known as a dedicated advocate for local music and culture. During his years at The Point under Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation, he created and hosted The Local Show with Bratcher. The weekly program highlighted regional artists, bands, and venues, providing a platform for homegrown talent to be heard and celebrated.

Bratcher was remembered by colleagues as a mentor, storyteller, and friend whose commitment to radio went beyond the microphone.

In a statement, Seven Mountains Media shared, “With heavy hearts, we move forward as a radio family committed to honoring Chris’s legacy in the way he would have wanted most: by continuing the work he loved, fostering community through local radio, and carrying forward the spirit, humor, and heart he shared so generously with all of Southern Kentucky.”