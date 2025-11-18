Audacy Advances Daniels To Programming VP Slot In Cleveland

Audacy has promoted Chase Daniels to Vice President of Programming for its Cleveland market, expanding his leadership across Star 102 (WDOK), 98.5 WNCX, Q104 (WQAL), 92.3 The Fan (WKRK), and CHANNEL Q (WQAL-HD3).

Daniels joined Audacy Cleveland in 2023 as Operations Manager, overseeing content strategy, talent, and brand development across the cluster.

Before arriving in Cleveland, Daniels served as Operations Manager for Audacy Madison, where he programmed 94.9 WOLX, 105.5 Triple M, and Mix 105.1. He joined Audacy in 2013 as Program Director for WNTR Indianapolis and previously held programming leadership roles at Star 94 in Atlanta and 95.1 WAPE in Jacksonville.

Audacy Cleveland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Miller announced the promotion, citing Daniels’ leadership and growth-driven approach since joining the market.

Miller said, “Since arriving in Cleveland almost 3 years ago, Chase has concentrated on our brands, our execution, and our team with hopes of building on the great foundation that was already in place. His relentless focus on being the best, along with consistent coaching and leadership, has led to significant growth for individuals and our four stations.”