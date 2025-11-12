Welcome to Forecast 2026

This morning, for the 23rd year, decision-makers from Midtown Manhattan to Main Street, USA, are joining together in a commitment to the future of the radio industry, as we stand on the precipice of a new era of deregulation and redefinition.

Today’s sessions at Forecast 2026 will confront the economic realities of 2026, explore an investment climate where private equity is again circling consolidation, and examine how stations large and small are leveraging community connections to grow. With a focus on the facts and a “non-partisan” gathering of competitors laying down arms to strategize radio, for radio’s sake, the conversations promise to be both practical and forward-looking.

We especially look forward to legendary First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams on the state and defense of free speech and a masterclass with Stephen A. Smith, whose barrier-breaking multimedia approach offers a road map to building an unconfined brand across platforms.

To those joining us in person, thank you for making the journey. Yet, whether you’re joining us in the Harvard Club or reading this from afar, you’re part of a community that believes in radio and believes brighter days are ahead.

Let’s discover what’s next, together.