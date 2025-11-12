Gen Z Wants Honest News, And Radio’s Reporting Fits the Bill

A new study paints a stark picture of how America’s youngest media consumers view news, but for radio broadcasters, the findings point to a generational opportunity: teens aren’t rejecting journalism itself; they’re rejecting how it’s delivered.

The News Literacy Project report, titled Biased, Boring, and Bad, found that 84% of teens describe the news media negatively, using words like “fake,” “lies,” “chaotic,” and “boring.” Only 9% used positive terms such as “informative” or “good.”

The nationwide survey of more than 750 teens shows a deep skepticism toward journalism’s credibility. Half believe journalists “make up details such as quotes,” while only 30% think reporters “confirm facts before reporting.” Sixty percent say journalists “take photos or videos out of context,” and just 23% believe they “correct errors when they happen.”

Those perceptions signal a crisis of trust, but also an opening for media outlets that can model transparency, accountability, and reliability. Radio, with its tradition of immediacy and local connection, already embodies many of the values teens say they want.

When asked how journalists could improve, the most common responses were “get the facts right” and “minimize bias.” The survey’s authors note that young people are not rejecting journalism itself, but rather the way it’s delivered. That points to a hunger for factual, balanced storytelling, something radio newsrooms can provide in real time, with authenticity and a human voice.

This same audience already consumes hours of audio each day through headphones, smart speakers, and streaming apps. Audio remains their most consistent background medium, with podcasts, short clips, and curated streams now occupying the space once dominated by broadcast. For radio, that creates a direct path to re-engage a generation seeking credible voices and conversational, verifiable storytelling.

The News Literacy Project calls on media professionals to “create more opportunities for young people and standards-based journalists to connect,” including inviting reporters into classrooms and collaborating on youth-focused audio and social media projects.

As it stands, 84% of Americans trust local news radio, per Audacy, outpacing both television and social media. A separate Pew Research study found that 93% of respondents consider honesty essential in journalism and 84% prioritize factual accuracy; the same principles teens say they’re missing from mainstream news.

Despite shifts in listening habits, traditional radio still captures 16% of Gen Z’s total daily audio time, ahead of podcasts and second only to streaming and YouTube, showing that young audiences remain willing to listen when the medium feels relevant, trustworthy, and real.