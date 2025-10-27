Griffin Media’s Bruce Law Says Goodbye to Radio, Again

Following “an unsuccessful first attempt at ‘semi-retirement,’” Griffin Media Director of Radio Operations Bruce Law has signed off for good after more than four decades in broadcasting. Law announced his plans in a LinkedIn post last week.

Law joined Tulsa-based Griffin Media in June 2023 to lead the company’s five radio properties, following an 18-month break after leaving Cumulus Media’s Grand Rapids and Muskegon, MI, cluster, where he served as VP/Market Manager. Before that, he spent nearly seven years with Saga Communications in Asheville, NC, as President and General Manager.

His career has spanned multiple states and leadership roles, including VP/Market Manager for Backyard Broadcasting in East Central Indiana from 2007 to 2011.

Between corporate stints, Law also explored advertising and marketing ventures — though he says his “first love” has always been radio.

Law commented, “Pretty much my whole life has been in this amazing industry – 46 years of hard work, relocation, and the absolute pleasure of working with some of the most talented and fun people in America. October 24 will mark my second attempt at full retirement…I was wooed back to an awesome company. I’m proud to call Griffin my last stop.”