K99.1FM ‘Cares for Kids’ Raises $190K for Dayton Children’s

Dayton Children’s Hospital is getting a big helping hand from Cox Media Group’s K99.1FM (WHKO) ahead of the year’s end, as the Country outlet’s 28th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon pulled in $190,015 in support of the hospital’s Canine Co-Pilot facility dog program.

The Canine Co-Pilot program, which is fully donor-supported, provides therapy dogs to assist in the healing process for children receiving care at Dayton Children’s. Since launching in 1997, the station has generated more than $6.3 million for children’s health in the Miami Valley through its partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.

CMG Ohio General Manager Darren Moore commented, “As we celebrate the conclusion of this year’s annual K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon, we feel both proud and humbled to continue this longstanding initiative that benefits Dayton Children’s Hospital.”

Program Director Nancy Wilson remarked, “Once again, the Miami Valley has stepped up for Dayton Children’s Hospital. K99.1FM listeners have gone above and beyond to continue to fund the Canine Co-Pilot program, bringing smiles and happiness to local kids!”

Dayton Children’s Chief Development Officer Jena Pado added, “We offer our sincere appreciation to our friends at K99.1FM, as well as the sponsors, dedicated listeners, and our loyal donors for yet another incredible Radiothon.”