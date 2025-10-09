Edison: Podcasts Now 10% of Daily Audio, Hit Apex At Work

Even with AM/FM radio seeing a major upswing in workday listening as it tries to recover its full pre-pandemic share, Edison Research’s first set of data from the Q3 2025 Share of Ear Report shows podcasts carving out a clear peak of midday listening.

According to Edison, Americans age 13+ now spend 10% of their total daily audio time with podcasts. Nearly one-third of that listening (29%) occurs in the midday hours, making it the strongest podcast daypart. Early morning listening from 6-10a follows at 24%, while afternoons (2-6p) capture 21%. Podcast consumption drops steadily from evening into the overnight hours, though 11% of daily listening still happens from 10p to 2a.

These results highlight how podcasts are becoming a go-to choice for listeners during the workday, when screens and multitasking often compete for attention. But while podcasts show strong momentum, Share of Ear data from earlier this year reminds us where AM/FM’s strength still lies.

In Q1, Edison reported that ad-supported AM/FM listening at work surged 10 share points year-over-year, with 63% of at-work audio time spent with radio. That was up from 53% in Q1 2024. That resurgence is attributed to an aggressive shift by many employers back toward in-office routines after years of COVID disruption. Combined with AM/FM’s 84% share of ad-supported in-car listening, radio continues to reach consumers when they’re closest to making purchase decisions.

That leaves radio companies with a unique opportunity.

AM/FM still owns the car and has reasserted itself at the office, while podcasts have carved out a strong midday foothold and continue to drive digital growth. The smartest play isn’t choosing between them; it’s harnessing both. Broadcasters who lean into podcasting alongside their core radio brands can extend reach across the full daypart spectrum, meeting listeners in the car, at their desks, and in earbuds during breaks.