Beyond the Numbers: Redefining Sales Performance in 2025

As digital and traditional platforms merge, radio sales leaders must walk the line between short-term results and sustainable growth. This makes evaluating performance more than tracking numbers. It’s about understanding effort, adaptability, and how each rep strengthens client relationships. Metrics matter, but context defines success.

On Monday, you’ll meet Radio Ink‘s 2025 Radio Wayne Award finalists. We asked our Director of Sales/General Sales Managers of the Year: What do you look at in evaluating performance by your reps?

Here’s a preview of what the industry’s best of the best said.

“It isn’t enough to say, “Here is a schedule and some banner ads,” and let’s see what happens. ROI is real, so reps need to know how to thoroughly answer the “why” questions, since we are getting asked to be more and more accountable.”

“For our team to succeed, we must be relentless in pursuing new business and delivering best-in-class solutions that help our clients grow. When evaluating performance, we focus on two core metrics every day: New Business Development and Digital Sales. These numbers are posted at every sales meeting so that accountability and transparency are clear across the team.”

“Metrics obviously play a huge role, but are they continuing to grow, improve, and stay committed to tackling the next big hill? Whether it is a client or their own growth, none of us can stand still. Their performance is driven by their belief in themselves, their work ethic, our team, and their continued commitment to growth.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s October issue, featuring the Radio Wayne Award finalists, comes out Monday, October 13, ahead of the Radio Wayne Awards presentation at NAB Show New York.

