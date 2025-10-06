Floyd Abrams to Headline Forecast 2026 Luncheon Keynote

Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report are proud to announce that Floyd Abrams, the nation’s foremost First Amendment attorney, will deliver the luncheon keynote address at Forecast 2026, broadcasting’s premier executive event.

For more than 50 years, Abrams has been at the forefront of defining and defending freedom of speech and the press, from the historic Pentagon Papers case to ongoing advocacy for journalistic integrity and constitutional rights. His voice remains one of the most influential and respected in American law.

In his address at the Harvard Club of New York City, Abrams will explore the pivotal role of free expression in an evolving media environment and what the next era of legal and ethical challenges means for broadcasters, journalists, and advertisers.

“Floyd Abrams’ voice on the First Amendment is unmatched,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher of Radio Ink and Radio and Television Business Report.”His insights will challenge and inspire everyone who values a free and informed media. Having him with us this year is truly an honor.”

About Forecast 2026

Forecast 2026 brings together top executives, investors, and analysts from radio, television, and digital media for a full day of economic forecasts, leadership insight, and strategic dialogue. Attendees gain an exclusive look at advertising predictions, technology trends, and financial outlooks that will shape the year ahead.

Now in its 23rd year, Forecast has become the must-attend event where broadcast leaders connect with Wall Street, share candid perspectives, and explore the business opportunities driving transformation across the audio and video landscape.

Join us for the industry’s most influential day, featuring visionary speakers, exclusive market intelligence, and a rare opportunity to hear directly from Floyd Abrams on the enduring power of the First Amendment.

Due to the nature of the event, seats at Forecast 2026 are extremely limited. If you want to be part of the next big moves, it starts by being in the room with the people making them.

