Research Identifies Radio and Podcasts as Key Drivers of Ad Profit

A 16-year study of more than 1,200 advertising campaigns across all media has found that AM/FM radio and podcasts as “Super Touchpoints” for advertisers when it comes to ad effectiveness, generating both immediate sales results and enduring brand equity.

The findings were presented at the Cannes Advertising Festival as part of The Creative Dividend: How Creativity Multiplies Profit. To build this new databank, Effie Worldwide partnered with creative effectiveness measurement firm System1 to evaluate campaigns submitted by brands across categories and sizes, from challenger startups to market leaders.

Together, the dataset represented more than $139 billion in brand revenue.

Of the nineteen media platforms examined, AM/FM radio and podcasts ranked fourth in driving sales impact within six months. Beyond that short-term return, audio also proved powerful for long-term brand outcomes, including awareness, trust, differentiation, and intent. This dual performance places audio alongside only a handful of channels that can both “convert existing demand” and “create future demand.”

The Effie “Super Media Touchpoints” matrix maps two key measures: the percentage of campaigns delivering sales effect within six months, and the average number of long-term brand effects sustained beyond that window. AM/FM radio and podcasts excelled on both fronts, ranking among the top four media for sales effect and showing strong brand-building performance over time.

The report underscores that not all channels balance these outcomes equally. For example, search, promotions, and digital display often deliver quick sales but limited brand durability, while TV, PR, and print can elevate brands without generating immediate revenue.

Radio and podcasts stand out as among the only media consistently effective at both.

Deeper analysis by Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard is available via the Westwood One Audio Active Group.