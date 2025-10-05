Joel Clary Departs Salem Media for Senior Radio Role at KSE

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has appointed Joel Clary as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Denver-based KSE Radio Ventures. He joins KSE from Salem Media Group, where he spent the past two years as Regional Multimedia Sales Manager.

Clary previously served as General Sales Manager for Cumulus Media’s KRBE-FM in Houston for two and a half years, following a six-year stretch as GSM for Urban One’s KMJQ “Majic 102” and former Houston station KROI-FM.

KSE Radio Ventures operates Altitude Sports 950 (KKSE-AM), Altitude Sports 92.5 (KKSE), and Kool 105 (KIMN).

“I am incredibly excited to join an organization with such a passionate fan base and an unparalleled portfolio and venues,” Clary said. “I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Linnae Young and the team at Salem Media Group. My time there provided invaluable experience, and I cherish the relationships and professional growth I gained. Thank you for the opportunity.”