Townsquare Brings Fielder Back to Texas to Lead Midland-Odessa

Aleese Fielder is making a return to the market where she began her career as Market President for Townsquare Media’s Midland-Odessa, TX, cluster. Fielder joins Townsquare from NRG Media Wausau, where she most recently served as Market Manager.

She first joined NRG as Director of Sales and was promoted to General Manager in 2018. Before that, she held senior sales and management roles with Cumulus and other broadcast groups.

NRG has yet to name a replacement for Fielder.

Townsquare operates five signals in the Permian Basin, including Mix 97.9 (KODM) and LoneStar 92 (KNFM).

Fielder commented, “22+ years ago, I began my radio and digital career in the Midland/Odessa market, and thanks to Townsquare Media, I will be returning there to work with and grow that amazing team! It isn’t very often that you are granted the unique opportunity to return to the same stations where your career started, but that is exactly what has happened, and I couldn’t be more excited!”