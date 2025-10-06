Ocean State Media Plans Public Tour After Rhode Island Merger

As of October 1, Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio have formally merged under the new name Ocean State Media, uniting the state’s NPR and PBS affiliates under one brand. The announcement marks the culmination of a process that began in late 2023.

In an interview for the launch, Ocean State Media President and CEO Pam Johnston addressed the transition.

“We are still a PBS station. We are still an NPR station,” Johnston said. “Folks who are listening to us, who are watching us, who are experiencing our work online and in the real world might not know that we, those of us who work here now all work collectively under one roof.”

The rebrand comes during a period of great pressure for public broadcasters.

In September, Johnston told staff that Ocean State Media would not pursue layoffs after enough employees accepted voluntary buyouts to cover a $1.1 million budget shortfall created by the elimination of federal support for public broadcasting. At least 19 staffers across both stations departed.

Despite the loss of federal funding, Johnston said Ocean State Media is committed to maintaining its service and expanding community engagement. “We are absolutely still your home for NPR and PBS. And we are better together,” she said. “The teams that make the radio and make the television and do our educational resources, we are working together to bring you, yes, absolutely local news, arts and culture coverage, educational content, and stories that really uniquely, distinctly are Rhode Island based.”

Johnston said local audiences have stepped up with increased backing since federal funding ended, helping the station avoid deeper cuts.

She added that Ocean State Media will focus on meeting audiences wherever they are, through radio, television, podcasts, digital platforms, newsletters, and social media. Beginning in 2025, the organization will launch the “Ocean State Media in Motion Tour,” broadcasting from communities across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts while holding public forums and partnering with local organizations for live events.