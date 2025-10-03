Catching Up With Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars: Kira Kathleen

As we do each December, Radio Ink will highlight the industry’s 30 and Under Superstars: young professionals and emerging voices shaping the future of radio through their creativity, resilience, and dedication.

In our headlines, we’re checking in with 2024’s honorees for an update ahead of the nomination window closing on Friday, October 10 at 5 p.m. PT.

Today, we talk with Kira Kathleen, APD/Afternoons on Y107 and Nights on Zimmer Communications’ Clear 99 in Columbia, MO.

The last year held its trials for Kira, who was affected by layoffs days before the December issue was released. “Radio is a rollercoaster of experiences and emotions. It’s said that there is a ‘rite of passage’ when you get laid off or let go, but it’s more gaining the ability to see the industry with a new lens. A perspective that, unfortunately, a lot of people end up having at one point.”

“I was unemployed for last year’s 30 and Under. I was lost, and the uncertainty of what was next hurt. I did not want to lose who I was or the progress I had made in the years prior. My goals were to remember my worth and my reason for doing what we do. If my time in radio was at a pause, I wanted to keep sane and sharp in what I learned about communication and who I was as a person. Though incredibly difficult at times, I think I accomplished that.”

“I started working at Zimmer in April, on track to accomplish my professional goal of becoming a program director. (I am now APD/PM of Y107, Nights/music on Clear 99, and PD of a smaller classic country station, KFAL) Not at all possible without the guidance of my mentors, support from my family and friends to keep me afloat, and the understanding of the radio community who knew exactly the lens I was looking at radio through for months prior.”

“Radio is a fast-growing and evolving industry. To be recognized as a part of that evolution is an honor I can’t describe properly in words. There is no age restriction, young or old, to learn and connect with others.”

“There is a passion for the industry that young professionals have like no one else. There is heart, dedication, and pride for their craft that radiates from them on-air, on social media, and through the digital world that keeps radio relevant as it evolves. We can always learn from those who have been in the industry for decades, but also recognize that we have just as much to learn from someone just starting their journey. The only thing missing is ensuring that there is a place for young professionals as they come in. They have the want–that’s a guarantee. They need the opportunity.”

So what impact does mentorship truly have on shaping young talent? Kathleen reflects on the role it has played in her career: “We are nothing without our support systems and community. As a young professional, it’s crucial to have a community around you that will uplift, inspire, support, and motivate. I have been incredibly fortunate to have several mentors throughout my time in radio. Some helped me get started and helped me navigate how to go from a shy, quiet girl to the bounce off the wall woman I am now. Others became a part of my journey later on, but regardless of when, all of my mentors have been a key part in ensuring my learning and growth continue both in times of good and times of uncertainty.”

And as for the 2025 Class of 30 and Under Superstars, Kira reminds those honored, “This is a huge accomplishment! Be proud and remember that you are talented, driven, and passionate. Never lose sight of who you are and why you started in the first place — to make a connection. The industry has gotten so far because of the work you are putting in, but there is still SO MUCH to do.”