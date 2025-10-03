Midterm Ad Dollars Are On The Table At Forecast 2026

After a record-breaking 2024 election cycle and the global spotlight of the Olympics, broadcasters are heading into a midterm year where ballots are heavy and expectations are heavier. If radio wants its due from the war chests, it needs to act now.

Miller Kaplan Partner Andrew Rosen will moderate a panel of “revenue campaign managers” at Forecast 2026, joined by Beasley Media Group Chief Revenue Officer Tina Murley, Hearst Television EVP/Group Head Eric Meyrowitz, WPP Media NA Executive Director of Channel Solutions Jen Soch, and Futuri President/Enterprise Partnerships Erin Callaghan.

If every ad dollar is a ballot cast, how do the incumbents (broadcast radio and TV) win the popular vote against aggressive and attractive challengers like digital, social, and connected TV? That’s the central question panelists will tackle.

The panel will break down spot market trends, category performance, and pacing indicators, and offer projections on where dollars are shifting. They’ll debate where to find the momentum, where swing categories could flip from digital to broadcast, and what messaging can still deliver a majority for local TV and radio.

Forecast 2026 is set for November 12 at the Harvard Club of New York City, produced by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report.

Other sessions of note include:

Stephen A. Smith with Mike McVay on modern media branding

Randy Michaels, Jeff Warshaw, Marcos Torres, Todd Hartman, and DuJuan McCoy on M&A, financing, and growth strategies

Quu CEO Steve Newberry unpacks leveraging political ad spending, audience trust, and digital innovation with main street operators

Chris Winkle, Dan Alpert, Alysia M. Long, and Gregg Skall discuss deregulation, compliance risks, and technology bets for broadcasters

