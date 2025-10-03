Saga Asheville Charity Auction Benefits Continuing Helene Relief

As the anniversary of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in Appalachia nears, Saga Communications’ Asheville Media Group raised $9,500 for the Marshall Relief Alliance’s recovery mission by way of the Year of Revival Auction.

From September 18-25, the online event involved artists, music fans, and the Western North Carolina community to support the ongoing rebuilding work.

Asheville Media Group Market President Tom Davis said, “When Helene hit, our listeners, artists, and team rallied together. This auction was another example of that spirit in action.”

Marshall Relief Alliance Executive Director Tasha Pumphrey said, “Every dollar raised means more resources for the families and small businesses that are still rebuilding. What means just as much is the fresh energy this auction has brought to our work. The support and generosity of everyone who placed a bid sent a clear message to Marshall — our community is seen and loved.”

Asheville Media Group Marketing Director Shannon Steele said, “The Year of Revival Auction was more than a fundraiser. It’s a reminder that we are not defined by the storm that took so much, but by the people who continue to show up and support each other time and time again.”