Greg T. Returns To Radio On 107.1 The Boss

Press Communications announced Greg T. is returning to morning radio, this time outside New York City. He will host Greg T. in the Morning with Rochelle beginning October 6 on 107.1 The Boss (WWZY), serving the Monmouth-Ocean, NJ, market.

Greg T. joins The Boss after 25 years with Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on iHeartMedia New York City’s Z100 (WHTZ). He also co-hosted mornings at the cluster’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU), leaving in September 2024 after four and a half years. He was replaced by Hollywood Hamilton, who now leads KTU’s New Morning Crew in New York.

Greg T. said, “You never know what you have till it’s gone. Born and raised in East Brunswick, I never left New Jersey, and to be on-air in the area I grew up in makes me super excited.”

Morning show co-host Rochelle Gagnon said, “I’m beyond excited to kick off this new adventure with ‘T’ right here on 107.1 The Boss! His energy and creativity are contagious, and I know our listeners are going to love what’s in store. This is such an exciting new chapter for the station, and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

VP of Programming Mike Ryan said, “Greg T. is a true Jersey original. His authenticity and larger-than-life personality have made him one of the most recognizable voices in morning radio. We’re thrilled to welcome him to The Boss and can’t wait for listeners to experience this next chapter of his incredible journey.”