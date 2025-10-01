NAB BEIT Conference 2026 Opens Call for Papers and Panels

The NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, part of the 2026 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is now accepting proposals for technical papers and panels. Selected papers will also be published in the year’s official proceedings.

Focus areas for submissions include broadcast radio and television, facility design, digital operations, positioning via broadcast signals, audio and video technology, technical regulatory issues, cybersecurity, generative AI, and environmental, social, and governance in broadcasting.

Proposals must explain the underlying technology behind products or services, and promotional submissions will not be accepted.

NAB Show is also partnering with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society to invite graduate and undergraduate students, aged 18 and up, to submit papers. The best student paper will be presented during the conference and published in the proceedings, with travel assistance provided.

Submissions are due by November 14, with notifications for accepted presenters to be sent by January 12.

The BEIT Conference, set for April 18–22, brings together broadcast engineers, technicians, technology managers, developers, manufacturers, consultants, and researchers.

The 2026 BEIT Conference Committee is chaired by Townsquare Media SVP of Product, Design, and Engineering Sun Sachs, and includes representatives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Bustos Media, Urban One, AWS, Google Cloud, NASA+, NVIDIA, and other leading organizations.

More information and submission portals for both the BEIT Conference and broader NAB Show programming are available on the NAB Show website.