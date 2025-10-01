Worship 24/7 President David Harms Moves to Hope Media Group

As it closes its purchase of Worship 24/7, Hope Media Group welcomes the network’s former President to its broadcast ministry as Pastor of Discipleship. David Harms will focus on strengthening audience connections through biblical content and prayer initiatives.

The merger, first announced in June, expands HMG’s global footprint with 15 FM signals with listeners in 215+ countries, now alongside KSBJ and WayFM.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo said, “We are grateful for David’s heart for ministry and his deep passion to see people grow as followers of Jesus. His leadership, humility, and vision make this transition a natural fit, and we are eager to see how God will work through his role as Pastor of Discipleship. David’s presence strengthens Hope Media Group’s commitment to intentionally guiding audiences on their spiritual journey.”

Harms added, “For the last few years, I have been desiring to lead people to a deeper relationship with God. That desire was one of the driving motivations behind launching Worship 24/7 just over 6 years ago. Hope Media Group’s mission is to Love Jesus, Serve Others and Spread Hope … living out that mission is discipleship, and this position seems like a natural next step to doing what the Lord has put on my heart.”