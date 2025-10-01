Colleen Valkoun Returns to iHeartMedia Milwaukee As VP of Sales

iHeartMedia Milwaukee announced Colleen Valkoun as Vice President of Sales. Valkoun returns to iHeartMedia from the Milwaukee Radio Alliance, where she served as President and General Manager.

The Milwaukee Radio Alliance recently ended operations, selling Froggy MKE (WLDB-HD3) and 1290 Fonz (WZTI-AM) to Civic Media.

Previously, she held multiple leadership positions with iHeartMedia Milwaukee, including national sales responsibilities, vice president of sales roles, and general manager and president titles.

She began her career at Saga Communications in Milwaukee.

iHeartMedia Market President Dan Lenz said, “Colleen is a proven leader with a track record of success in this market. Her expertise, energy, and passion for Milwaukee and the business community make her the perfect fit for this role. We’re thrilled to have her back at iHeartMedia Milwaukee.”

Valkoun said, “Coming back to iHeartMedia Milwaukee feels like a full circle moment in my career. I am excited to reunite with such a talented team and to help drive growth and innovation for our partners and our brands.”