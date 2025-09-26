Blast From The Past: Cousin Ray; WSHB, 1967

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from RC Woolfenden of his dad, “Cousin Ray,” in the studios of WSHB in Raeford, NC, back in 1967.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

