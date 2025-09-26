Future of Broadcasting Comes into Focus at NAB Show New York

(Sponsored Content) Broadcasters are moving fast to meet shifting audience habits, multiplatform distribution, and AI-driven production. NAB Show New York returns Oct. 22–23 at the Javits Center with a focused, two-day program designed to help station executives and content teams pressure-test strategies and get hands-on with tools on the show floor.

The agenda frontloads TV and audio on Day 1. The Local TV Strategies conference (Oct. 22), produced in partnership with TVNewsCheck, gathers media group leaders, revenue experts and technologists to map out where stations grow next. Sessions include a valuation and M&A outlook, as well as a panel with New York general managers on how to “superserve” audiences and advertisers.

Radio also gets a deep dive on Oct. 22 with the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, featuring sessions on video-forward audio, niche monetization, and converting insights into revenue. Examples include “Niche to Noteworthy: Winning Strategies for Niche Content Monetization & Gen Z Engagement,” “From Insights to Income: Turning Data into Revenue,” and “The Impact of Video and Social Media on Broadcasting & Podcasting.”

On the exhibit floor, attendees can test production gear, cloud and IP solutions, and AI-enhanced workflows, with learning theaters built directly into the hall for quick “see it, then try it” cycles.

“What you find in New York is it’s a little bit more of an intimate audience … to give them some hands-on experience with some of the equipment,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards, presented Oct. 21 by Xperi, precede NAB Show New York. The gala celebrates the year’s top stations and personalities, bringing the radio community together and creating momentum that carries into the event’s audio and podcast programming.

Sports storytelling and fan engagement also get a New York spotlight. A keynote on Oct. 22 features U.S. Soccer Federation Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Catherine Newman and Chief Commercial Officer David Wright on building fandom ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The broader event mix unpacks how AI is reshaping newsrooms and workflows, how creators are changing distribution and monetization, and what that means for legacy and digital-first teams alike.

Day 2 pivots to the creator economy, AI and a career fair, giving attendees a clear way to organize their time: broadcast-heavy sessions Wednesday, creators and emerging tech Thursday.

