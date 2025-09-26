Audio’s Next Chapter: Strategy, Story, and Sales at NAB Show NY

(Sponsored Content) Audio is having a moment, with broadcast radio, podcasting, and streaming converging around personality-led shows, social video, and on-demand listening. NAB Show New York, Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center, puts those shifts on stage and on the floor, starting with a dedicated forum for radio and podcast leaders.

The Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum (Oct. 22) digs into how programmers and producers expand reach and revenue. This year’s sessions examine the rise of video-forward audio, community monetization and data-informed sales. Program examples include “Niche to Noteworthy: Winning Strategies for Niche Content Monetization & Gen Z Engagement,” “From Insights to Income: Turning Data into Revenue,” and “The Impact of Video and Social Media on Broadcasting & Podcasting.”

Exhibits complement the sessions: On-floor theaters bring education side-by-side with vendors so teams can learn, then walk a few feet to test automation, contribution, processing and measurement tools.

“At the close of each day, there’ll be a happy hour where the speakers and attendees and exhibitors can … get to know each other a little bit further,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events, pointing to built-in networking at the end of show hours.

The industry’s biggest night in radio returns to Manhattan the evening before the show: the NAB Marconi Radio Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Edison Ballroom. The ceremony recognizes excellence from stations and on-air talent nationwide and is presented by Xperi.

The New York program also reflects how audio intersects with sports and creators. U.S. Soccer’s on-floor keynote Oct. 22 highlights how leagues think about digital storytelling, partnerships and data to build fandom: lessons that travel well to radio and podcast brands working to deepen loyalty and expand revenue.

Chupka said the two-day format is deliberate: “Wednesday is the day that most of the programing will take place … [and] on day two, we’re really focusing on what’s new and up and coming.” That includes AI- and creator-focused sessions with practical guidance on ethics, guardrails and workflow.

For programmers, producers and sales teams, the combination of targeted education, hands-on demos and concentrated networking is the draw. It’s an efficient way to compare approaches — from talent development to data strategy — and leave with a plan to grow audience and revenue in 2026.

