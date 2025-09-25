TuneIn Adds Emergency Alerts for Drivers Via Android Auto

TuneIn announced a collaboration with FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to provide emergency alerts from local, state, tribal, and federal agencies through the TuneIn app for Android Automotive, wherever cellular data is available.

Notifications cover severe weather, natural disasters, and other emergencies. The alerts are geo-targeted and vary by severity. Visual notifications will appear for lower-level threats, while urgent warnings interrupt streams with audio and on-screen messages.

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern said, “By working with FEMA’s IPAWS, we’re making it easier for people to get emergency alerts through the apps and devices they use every day. TuneIn already partners with top automotive manufacturers, making this a seamless and immediate way to deliver critical information to people on the road.”

TuneIn GM of Distribution Yasmin Coffey said, “By enabling IPAWS alert and warning messages directly through the TuneIn app, we give automotive OEMs a simple, cost-effective way to support critical public safety updates. It can be seamlessly activated wherever the TuneIn Android Automotive app is available in vehicles.”