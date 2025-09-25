Salem Media Promotes Linnae Young to Chief Revenue Officer

Salem Media Group has promoted EVP of Revenue Development and West Markets Broadcast Operations Linnae Young to Chief Revenue Officer, alongside another executive elevation that sees the creation of a new Chief Digital Officer position.

Young, a 27-year Salem veteran, began her career with Salem Media Reps, where she led the sales team, and later served as Vice President for Salem’s West Region radio markets. She has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio by Radio Ink multiple times.

In addition, Jamie Cohen has been promoted to Chief Digital Officer, which consolidates oversight of all the Christian broadcaster’s digital operations. Cohen joined Salem seven years ago to launch Salem Surround, the company’s in-house digital marketing agency, and became Senior Vice President of Broadcast Digital in 2021.

Salem Media CEO Dave Santrella said, “Linnae is a proven builder of teams and revenue streams. For nearly three decades, she has delivered results across every part of Salem’s business, and she has the rare ability to connect vision with execution. As we move into a ‘One World’ selling environment, Linnae is exactly the leader we need to unlock new opportunities across all of our platforms and deepen our service to advertisers. Her leadership will be central to accelerating Salem’s growth.”

Santrella said, “Jamie has been one of the key architects of Salem’s digital transformation. In just seven years, he took a $6 million business and scaled it to over $40 million—proof of both his vision and his execution. This new role gives him the mandate to break down silos and unify all of Salem’s digital assets under one strategy. With Jamie at the helm, Salem is positioned not just to compete in the digital marketplace, but to lead as a fully integrated media company.”

He added, “These promotions reflect more than individual achievement – they represent the future of Salem Media. By elevating leaders like Linnae and Jamie, we are reinforcing our commitment to growth, innovation, and advancing talent from within. This is how we honor Salem’s legacy while positioning ourselves to thrive in the next chapter of media.”